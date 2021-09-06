UPDATE: Windsor barbershop added to COVID-19 exposure list

A barbershop in Windsor has been identified as a COVID-19 exposure point by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit is asking anyone who attended Babylon Barber Shop at 311 Wyandotte St. E. on Aug. 27 to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

An event in Leamington called Camp Unknown was also added to the list on Monday — the dates of possible exposure are from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29.

Officials are also asking those who may have visited the shop to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.