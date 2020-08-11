UPDATE: Windsor-Essex has 14 New Cases of COVID-19

A slight jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is reporting 14 new cases in the area.

Of the new cases announced on Tuesday, three are in the agri-farm sector, three involve local healthcare workers, one is related to travel to Michigan, four are community based while three other cases are still under investigation.

During his daily briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed touched on a number of topics such as stage three details, the agri-farm sector and back to school plans.

He says for stage three, indoor capacity is 50 people for a number of establishments including restaurants.

"Overall indoor gathering limit is 50 people and that's respective of the space," says Dr. Ahmed. "They can be less if there's not enough space available but the maximum people indoor can be 50 people."

He says fitness centres are allowed to reopen in stage three and users don't have to wear a mask while working out.

"Masks is not required when people are exercising in the gym," says Dr. Ahmed. "It is required in the common areas."

There were 11 additional cases reported on Monday.

Windsor-Essex now has 2,393 confirmed cases since the pandemic began with 71 deaths and 2,191 cases listed as resolved.

Outbreak protocols are in place at two long-term care or retirement homes and 10 workplaces.

