UPDATE: Windsor-Essex Has Four New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Three of the cases are considered close contact and one is listed as community spread.

During his daily briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed stressed the importance of self-isolating if you are considered a high-risk close contact to a confirmed case.

He says some individuals have ignored the recommendation from health officials.

"I came across with a few instances where individuals are asking who named them as high risk contacts and were reluctant to follow the advise of public health," says Dr. Ahmed. "Under privacy law, we cannot share the name of the confirmed case but we will reach out to all the high risk close contacts directly and we'll advise them to self isolate."

Dr. Ahmed says if someone does not comply with the self-isolating order, they can be fined.

"Failure to comply with the order is an offence under the Health Promotion and Protection Act to which individuals maybe liable upon conviction to a maximum fine of not more than $5,000 for every day," he says, adding, ailing to comply with an order is an offence under the Health Promotion and Protection Act.

"As we are recognizing more people are asking who named them as their contact or who identified them, obviously we cannot share all that information under the privacy law but they should trust on our investigation and follow the recommendations," says Dr. Ahmed. "I absolutely don't want to issue an order unless it's necessary."

To date, close to 10 orders have been issued to individuals who did not self-isolate after coming in contact with a confirmed case but no fines have been handed out.

There are now 2,414 cases in the region with 71 deaths since the pandemic began, with 2,243 cases listed as resolved.

The health unit reports an outbreak in three long-term care or retirement homes with an outbreak protocol in effect at five work places.