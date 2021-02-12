UPDATE: Windsor-Essex Moves to Red Control Level

Restrictions under the red category are just short of the grey-lockdown status but does allow some services to resume in person with capacity limits.

As expected, the province announced the move Friday that will lift the stay at home order for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent at 12 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Essex County is heading into the Red-Control Level under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Under the rules, restaurants can now seat 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.

Nick Pontikis owns Thanasi's Olympus Greek Restaurant on Tecumseh Road in Windsor and has mixed feelings on the move.

"In the sense that I'm thrilled that they're letting us resume indoor dinning, but the 10 guest maximum, I consider that an insult," he says. "A 25 seat cafe could have as many guests as a 50 seat restaurant."

He says the capacity limits are not cost effective for larger restaurants.

"For me to open my indoor dining for 10 people, that's not going to yield enough sales to warrant the additional staffing, cleaning and operational costs," he added.

Pontikis says the rules need to be re-evaluated.

"They're not thinking, whoever is coming up with the rules. I can appreciate the effort the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is making on our behalf," he says. "We're not only following the rules, we're going above and beyond, but I have 50 tables, at 10 guests I'll lose my shirt. I'm already operating at a loss."

The province based the decision on local virus case rates.

Complete rules and restrictions under the Reopening Ontario Act can be found on the provinces website.

The province is still asking residents to only go out for essential reasons such as work, school, groceries, pharmacy, health care, helping vulnerable people, exercise and physical activity.

Regions will remain under the announced levels for at least two weeks before being reassessed by health officials.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region will remain under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.