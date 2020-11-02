UPDATE: Windsor-Essex Records 22 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 22 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, four involve heathcare workers, three are residents of a long-term care or a retirement home, three are close contact with a previously confirmed case, three are community based while nine are under investigation.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he's extremely concerned with the increase.

"It is absolutely critical that especially those who are maybe not thinking about it that much, pay attention to everything that you're doing," says Dr. Ahmed. "We cannot let this trend continue, we cannot let this change at all for our community. We have to keep our community open, we have to keep our community safe."

He says the breakdown of the cases is alarming.

"These type of cases, when we are seeing it really scares me and we need to communicate the risk very clearly to the public that where we are right now and where we could go," says Dr. Ahmed. "So time to act is right now and we hope that everyone really gets this message."

There are currently 77 active cases in the community with two people in hospital.

An outbreak protocol is in place at two long-term care or retirement homes.

Windsor-Essex is currently in the orange zone for the local pandemic status.

Orange means medium risk.

