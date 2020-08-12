UPDATE: Windsor-Essex Records Nine New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released its Safe Return to School Tool Kit.

"The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit supports children going back to school," said Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "Education is a basic building block of good public health."

According to Dr. Ahmed says the kit can be found on the health unit's website.

He says the health unit has worked with local school boards on their back to school plans and the kit provides recommendations to the boards, parents and the community.

"Maintaining physical distancing where ever possible at least two metres for classroom activities," says Dr. Ahmed. "Providing instructions and frequent opportunities for staff, teachers and children to clean their hands. Encouraging the use of masks or face coverings in all indoor spaces with appropriate exceptions even where it might not be mandatory."

Safe transportation options also need to be considered to and from school, according to Dr. Ahmed.

"Appropriate physical distancing measures on school buses, limiting students to one student or household per seat or those who are part of child social circle," he adds. "Personal protective equipment for bus drivers and monitors, encouraging masks or face coverings for all students using the bus."

On top of everything else,Dr. Ahmed also says school cleaning remains a top priority.

"Regular cleaning of high touch surfaces," he says. "Enabling to clean their physical environment and teaching them in doing so in a safe manner. Cleaning of classrooms, equipment and spaces between uses."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — four are local healthcare workers and five are considered community spread.

The region now has 2,402 confirmed cases with 71 deaths and 2,210 cases considered resolved.

Outbreak protocols are now in place at three long-term care or retirement homes along with nine workplaces.

