UPDATE: Windsor-Essex Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases

A spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is reporting 21 additional cases in the region.

Of the new cases announced Friday morning, 17 are workers in the agri-farm sector, three are considered close contact and one is still be investigated.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit was aware of one case at a local farm.

"As is our practice, we would look at the close contacts which are essentially in bunk houses and so all of the high risk contacts would be isolated and also tested," says Marentette. "It's a result of that testing that the numbers of increased so rapidly."

She says the health unit is working with the farm.

"Our inspection team has been out there and they do have good practices in place but the accommodations and the spread of the virus took immediate close contacts is what's increased the numbers in the accommodation setting, in the bunkhouse," says Marentette.

The new cases in agri-farm workers has resulted in the health unit declaring an outbreak at one agriculture workplace in Kingsville.

There are currently 57 active cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex.

2,577 cases are considered resolved.

- with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley