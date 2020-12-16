UPDATE: Windsor-Essex Surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 Cases

The local health unit has announced 113 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, 27 are related to outbreaks, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community spread and 79 are under investigation.

There are now 890 active cases in the community with 57 people in the hospital including 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit adds there are 79 suspected cases also in hospital.

The region has now recorded 5,012 cases since the pandemic began with 4,031 listed as resolved.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he never thought Windsor-Essex would hit 5000 cases when the pandemic began.

He says it took only 10 days to go from 4000 cases to 5000 cases.

"With our region of our size, with this many cases a day, it's totally unimaginable by any measures," says Dr. Ahmed.

There are eight outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 11 workplace outbreaks, one hospital outbreak, one school outbreak and three community outbreaks.

There have been 91 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.