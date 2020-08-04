UPDATE: Windsor-Essex to Remain in Stage 2

Windsor-Essex is being held back once again.

The province announced Tuesday morning the region would remain in Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening framework for at least another week.

According to a release from the province, outbreaks, especially in agriculture and agri-food sectors, led to the decision.

The province recently deployed its Emergency Medical Assistance Team to Windsor-Essex to provide assistance and clinical support.

Alfie Morgan is a professor emeritus with the Odette School of Business at the University of Windsor.

He says today's announcement by the provincial government does not bode well for the survival of local businesses.

Morgan says he doesn't understand why Windsor-Essex remains in stage two.

"The local impact here is still disastrous for the businesses who are here," says Morgan. "How long can they survive without the opportunity to generate revenue and just pay their bills. I just can't believe that Toronto with the diversity of the population there and the exposure to international travel, they have no problem but we in Windsor, we have a problem. I don't understand it, I don't see the justification."

Morgan says Tuesday's announcement is unfortunate considering the number of confirmed cases have been down as of late.

"It is nice to be cautious but to be over cautious and erring on the side of caution to an extreme degree like what we see right now, Windsor staying in stage two, we have been bypassed a couple times," says Morgan.

Ontario is also implementing a plan to support the local health unit in curbing the risk of transmission on farms and throughout the community — the plan includes expanded on-site testing, access to employment benefits and public health guidance specific to the agri-food setting.

Windsor-Essex remains the only region in the province still in Stage 2.

- with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel