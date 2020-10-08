UPDATE: Windsor Garage Fire Intentionally Set

A fire at an auto repair garage in Windsor was intentionally set.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says there were items found in and around the building that made the fire suspicious.

"When we determined it to be suspicious we included the police with our investigation," says Lee. "We have determined that because things that were found in and around the building, the fire was intentionally set."

According to Lee, there were three vehicles inside the garage.

"They do have smoke damage so total damage between the three vehicles and the structure is $200,000," he says. "We've concluded our investigation and if there's any criminality or charges that will be through the police."

Crews were called to the garage in the 1400-block of College Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Thursday morning.

The blaze was brought under control and put out about 40 minutes later.

No injuries are reported.