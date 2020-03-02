UPDATE: Windsor Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison In Double Shooting

WINDSOR — A 36-year-old Windsor man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following a double shooting that killed one man and left another one paralyzed.

Justice Kirk Munroe handed down his sentence Monday afternoon for Dia Hanan who was found guilty of manslaughter and two weapons offences following a jury trial in November 2019.

The sentence comes following a fatal shooting in December 2015 that took the life of 30-year-old Alekesji Guzhavin and severely injured Gregory Henriquez.

During the four week trial, court heard the two victims had gone to Hanan's home to get money and shots were fired

Hanan pleaded not guilty and said he was acting in self defence but a jury found him guilty of manslaughter in November 2019.

Assistant Crown Jayme Lesperance said the sentence was thorough, reasoned and appropriate.

"I had argued for 17, the range did support slightly lower so certainly his honour's decision was in the range for case law that had very similar cases," says Lesperance.

Guzhavin was known to police and had a reputation for violence but Lesperance adds he treated this case like any other.

"No one deserves to have their life taken, no one deserves to be shot in the back running away like the second victim was," says Lesperance. "Every person in the community, is a member of the community. We took the case seriously like nothing changed based on who the people were involved, our job is just to present the facts and the evidence and that's what we try our best to do."

With time already served, Hanan will remain behind bars for another 12 yrs and 7 months.

- with files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros, Kristylee Varley and Rob Hindi