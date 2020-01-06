UPDATE: Windsor Minor Hockey Coach Suspended Again by OMHA

A volunteer coach in Windsor has been suspended indefinitely by the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and he says he's running out of options.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association has once again, suspended indefinitely Stanley "Trent" Norris at Windsor Minor Hockey Association.

Norris has an aggravated assault conviction in the U.S dating back to 2001 but the charge is not being pardoned in the U.S and therefore Norris says he can't volunteer under OMHA guidelines.

He notes if the crime had been committed in Canada, the charge would have been cleared from his record by now.

The OMHA suspended Norris on November 15, 2019 while it investigated.

A few days later Executive Vice-President Rick Pare was voted out and long-time President Dean Lapierre along with five board members resigned in protest of the move.

The OMHA reinstated Norris on December 21, 2019 but has not clarified why that decision was recently reversed.

Norris was an assistant coach with the Peewee Minor AA team.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Stanley "Trent" Norris believes his time at WMHA may be coming to an end.

"If I get cleared and the case is dropped then yes, I could be re-instated as an acceptable volunteer under OMHA, but Windsor with the new board would never allow me in because they have their own agenda," he says.

Norris says he has tried to clear his name in the U.S, but he can't force the charge to be cleared on the other side of the border.

"OMHA told me that there is actually over 25 volunteers in Ontario who have a worse record than me, and the reason they can volunteer and coach is because it happened in Canada and after a certain time limit, you can have it pardoned."

Norris points out he's done nothing wrong for the past 19 years.



