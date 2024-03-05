UPDATE: Windsor Police arrest suspect in afternoon investigation

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an investigation this afternoon.

A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly chased teenagers with a knife in Windsor’s west end.

Police received reports of a man with a knife, who was last seen near California Ave. and Tecumseh Rd. W, around 2 p.m.

Assumption Catholic High School was under a hold and secure as a precaution, but board spokesperson Stephen Fields tells AM800 News that since the situation has been resolved all of their students have now been dismissed for the day.

According to reports, the suspect got into a verbal altercation with a group of young people, pulled out a knife, and chased them. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound along Tecumseh Road.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Officers were able to quickly identify the suspect, who was located and arrested a short time later at a residence in the 1400 block of Mark Avenue.

The suspect faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.