UPDATE: Windsor Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Windsor Police Service(WPS) has made an arrest in a fatal hit and run that killed a seven-year-old boy.

Police were called to Jefferson Boulevard near Haig Avenue on Nov. 15 after the boy was struck and killed by a mini-van.

Officers seized a 2006 Dodge Caravan matching the description in the 2700 block of Chandler Road on Nov. 19 and say it, "is in fact the same vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run investigation."

Sergeant Steve Betteridge says Major Crimes identified a man and placed him under arrest Friday afternoon, but the name of the man won't be released yet.

"It's a very active investigation. We have made an arrest but that individual has not been named due to the fact charges have not been formally laid yet," he says.

Betteridge thanked the public for all their help.

"On behalf of WPS, we want to thank the professional media and the entire community for their attention to this case," he says. "We are still looking for information, so if somebody has any video evidence, dash-cam video or surveillance video in the area."

Major Crimes is asking the public to continue forwarding information to police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.