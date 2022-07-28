iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Windsor Police arrest wanted suspect, still searching for suspect vehicle

Windsor Police Service have confirmed that a wanted person has been arrested. 

A 30 year old male of Windsor, Lawerence Chinyangwa, was arrested Thursday at approximately 10:00 am.

He was wanted on nine charges including kidnapping with intent to cause harm, assault with a weapon an two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch are still looking for the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model Pontiac van, maroon/dark red in colour, no hubcaps, and no front licence plate. 

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact police.

