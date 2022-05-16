UPDATE: Windsor police deem suspicious package as safe

The Windsor Police Service has cleared the scene of a suspicious package investigation.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police announced an active investigation into a report of a suspicious package, confined to a residence in the 800 block of Janisse Avenue.

Investigators say a piece of mail had been located inside a mailbox and was reported to be suspicious.

Through investigation, the package was deemed safe and no suspicious items were located inside.

The scene has since been cleared.