UPDATE: Windsor Police give vehicle description related to the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl

Windsor Police continue to ask for the public's help in locating missing 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan.

She was last seen in south Windsor Monday around 8:30 a.m.

Police had stated that the teen entered a grey Ford Flex SUV driven by an unknown individual.

On Wednesday afternoon, police released photos and an updated description saying she had gotten into a dark-coloured 2014-2017 Nissan Rogue.

She has not returned home or been in contact with her parents.

She was last seen wearing a black Metallica t-shirt, black sweat pants and black Adidas shoes.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Eric Deslippe says he is worried about his daughter's safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 519-258-6111.