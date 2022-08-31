UPDATE: Windsor Police looking for missing 59-year-old woman

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

59-year-old Amenah Fayaz was last seen at 12:00 p.m. yesterday in the area of the 1800 block of Cadillac Street.

Windsor Police have updated their description of Fayaz. She is reportedly wearing a 3/4 length pinkish/purple spring coat without a hood and carrying a pinkish/purple umbrella.

She is on foot but may have gone on a Windsor transit bus. Fayaz frequently visits parks and cemeteries.

Police say there is a grave concern for her well-being.

They're asking people to contact the police if she is seen.