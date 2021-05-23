UPDATE: Windsor Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Search for Person in Lake St. Clair

A water rescue in Lake St. Clair near Windsor's Sand Point Beach is now a search.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) say they responded to a call for a person in distress in the lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

U.S. Coast Guard and WPS vessels could be seen searching the water just west of the beach near the mouth of the Detroit River well into the night.

Windsor police say the search resumed early Sunday morning with the OPP, RCMP and police from Wayne County joining the effort.

Drones have also been deployed to aid in the search, according to police.

Essex County OPP search the shores of Lake Erie near Sand Point Beach in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday May 23, 2021 (Photo by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske)



