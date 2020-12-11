UPDATE: Windsor Regional Hospital Pausing Non-Urgent Surgeries

Starting December 14, Windsor Regional Hospital is pausing non-urgent surgeries.

The temporary closures and postponements involve non-urgent, elective surgeries which require a bed/overnight stay. Day surgeries — those where a patient can go home the same day as the procedure — were stopped during the first wave back in March but will NOT be stopped as of this time.

Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad says it was not an easy decision to make but was made as a result of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

"But also more importantly, the impact and strain it's having on our healthcare system in the acute care setting," he adds. "We have ICU beds that are now completely full and we had to for a short period of time dip into our provincial stockpile of ventilators."

Dr. Saad says the important thing to keep in mind is that this isn't for all procedures.

"The hope is that, at least for the short term, we,re going to be able to continue with day surgeries where somebody would come in, have their surgery and be expected to go home the same day," he says. "We're continuing with out-patent elective procedures like endoscopy, so we're keeping things moving as best as we can."

As a general rule, Dr. Saad points out that cancer surgeries will be proceeding.

"They did even during wave one of the pandemic, and in fact, we were one of the only hospitals in Ontario to continue with cancer surgeries during wave one, those will continue as well during wave two as best as we can," he says.

The postponement of certain non-urgent surgeries for an indefinite period and patients will be contacted in advance if their scheduled appointments are affected.