UPDATE: Windsor Regional Hospital Restricts Visitors due to COVID-19

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) will reinstitute its zero visitor policy after "alarming trends" when it comes to COVID-19.

After consulting with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), the hospital joined Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Erie Shores Healthcare in suspending visitors at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Director of Corporate Communications Steve Erwin says the number of admissions due to the virus have nearly doubled overnight.

"We've gone from eight patients in hospital with COVID-19, almost doubling to 15. That's a concern," he added.

After consulting with WECHU, Erwin says officials decided the restrictions are needed.

"In terms of the number of cases and community spread, we felt this is a necessary step; we need to lock down visitors and reduce the number of people coming in and out of the hospital at this point," say Erwin.

He tells AM800 News the move is the product of lessons learned over the first wave of the virus.

"We all know how easily it can be transmitted, so we need to reduce the number of people in and out of the hospital to protect our patients and our staff," he added.

Erwin says staff at WRH recognize how important visitors are to the healing process, but the restrictions are for the benefit of everyone.

There are some exceptions on compassionate grounds.

A complete list of the restrictions can be found on the hospital's website.