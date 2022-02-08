UPDATE: Windsor teen killed in crash near Kingsville-Essex border

A Windsor teen is dead following an early morning crash on the border between Kingsville and Essex.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Essex County Road 23 in the intersection at Essex County Road 20.

Ontario Provincial Police say a Nissan passenger vehicle was southbound on County Road 23 when it was struck by a westbound Freightliner flatbed truck.

The driver of the Nissan, 19-year-old Ethan Strickland was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours but has now been re-opened and the investigation is complete.

No charges will be laid.