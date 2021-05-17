UPDATE: Windsor to Enter Agreement with MTO for Red Light Camera Project

Red light cameras will be in place at 10 intersections in Windsor by the summer.

City council voted at Monday's meeting to enter into an agreement with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante says it's the final step in a project that was first approved by council this time last year.

Costante has been advocating for the cameras as a deterrent to risky driving since being elected to council in 2018.

"Other municipalities have successfully implemented these and have shown a decrease in the amount of serious and fatal collisions," he says. "I think that's important, that this be data driven."

He says the cameras will make people think twice about stepping on the gas to sneak through a red light.

"To those who say that this is a cash grab, my response is to pay attention to the rules and don't run red lights and drive reasonably and you have nothing to worry about," he added.

Costante says the cameras have proven to be accurate in other cities.

"For those who are driving and the light's turning yellow while you're in the intersection and then it turns red, you won't get a ticket," he says. "If you're behind the line and it turns red you'll be subject to a fine and a ticket."

Four of the cameras are already installed and the remaining six will be installed in the coming weeks before the service goes live in late spring or early summer.

Each camera will cost the city between $52,000 and $90,000 and traffic engineers conducted a study to choose the locations.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley