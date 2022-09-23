UPDATE: Witnesses sought in fatal motorcycle crash

LaSalle Police continue to investigate a fatal car accident that occurred in the 8800-block of Howard Avenue.

On September 20, at about 6:20 a.m., police were called to the scene for a head on collision between a white PT Cruiser and a motorcycle.

As a result of the accident, the motorcycle driver, a 19 year old Windsor resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LaSalle Police Collision Reconstruction Team kept Howard closed until 1:15 p.m. as they collected evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been made at this time.

Police are asking drivers who may have been in the area of Howard Avenue in LaSalle at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday and may have information or dash camera footage that may assist in the investigation to contact LaSalle Police.