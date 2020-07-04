UPDATE: Worker at Windsor Grocery Store Tests Positive for COVID-19

A worker at a south Windsor grocery store has tested positive for COVID-19.

In documents obtained by AM800 News, the store notified employees a staff member at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4371 Walker Rd. had tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The manager of the store did confirm a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and the store remains open Saturday.

AM800 News was reached out to parent company Loblaw who says the store was cleaned before it opened Saturday:

"We are working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store. The store also arranged for additional cleaning and has since reopened."

The company goes on to say, "team members who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation and being monitored for any symptoms."

A staff member at a south Windsor McDonalds tested positive for COVID-19 back in April, prompting owners to close the restaurant for a deep cleaning.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.