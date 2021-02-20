UPDATE: Working Smoke Alarm Credited with Saving Lives in West Windsor Blaze
Thanks for a working smoke alarm, no serious injuries are being reported following a house fire on the city's west side.
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to house fire in the 500-block of Laforet St. just after 3am Saturday.
The fire spread to a neighbouring home on Baby St. — it took crews over an hour to get both fires under control.
Fire officials are crediting a working smoke alarm for saving those who were home at the time.
One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.
Cause is listed as undetermined with damage estimated at $150,000 — the neighbouring property on Baby St. sustained $150,000 in damage as well.