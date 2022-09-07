iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Young girl in 'stable' condition after ATV crash

OPP say the condition of a young girl sent to hospital after a crash involving an ATV has stabilized.

The 12-year-old girl was initially sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but police say she has since been transferred to the Children's Hospital of Michigan.

First responders answered a call around 6 p.m. on Tuesday on a property near Dunn Road in Colchester.

According to police, a group of young people were riding off-road vehicles together when a 12-year-old female, who was part of their group, was struck by an ATV on a commonly used trail.

OPP from various divisions are assisting in the investigation and police say updates will be provided when they become available.

