UPDATED: AM800 Weather for August 2, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy this afternoon with a 40% chance of more rain...there's a risk of a thunderstorm with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 25...feeling like 33 with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...light winds with the overnight low dropping to 19.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow...a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon with a high of 26...32 with the humidex.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 25.

Wednesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 25.

and

Thursday - More sun with the high reaching 27.

