UPDATED: AM800 Weather for August 3, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the region.
A mix of sun and cloud today with a 70% chance of showers near noon...a risk of a thunderstorm as well with light winds...the daytime high reaching 26...feeling like 33 with the humidex.
Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 19.
A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers...a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon with the high reaching 25...31 with the humidex.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 25.
Thursday - More sun and cloud with a high of 26.
Friday - A mix of sun and cloud again with the high reaching 28.
