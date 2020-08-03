UPDATED: AM800 Weather for August 3, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the region.

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 70% chance of showers near noon...a risk of a thunderstorm as well with light winds...the daytime high reaching 26...feeling like 33 with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 19.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers...a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon with the high reaching 25...31 with the humidex.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 25.

Thursday - More sun and cloud with a high of 26.

Friday - A mix of sun and cloud again with the high reaching 28.

