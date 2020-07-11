UPDATED: AM800 Weather for July 11, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30% chance of more rain or a thunderstorm this afternoon...winds gusting to 50km/h with the daytime high reaching 30...feeling like 37 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...light winds with the overnight low dropping to 20.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon...the high reaching 27...32 with the humidex.

Monday - More sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 27.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with the high reaching 29.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 31.

