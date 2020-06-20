UPDATED: AM800 Weather for June 20, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada has also issued a special air quality statement as increasing ground-level ozone concentrations could produce high levels of air pollution today.

Mainly sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 33...feeling like 38 with the humidex.

A few clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to 21.

Sunny tomorrow morning changing over to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon...there's a 40% chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm...winds gusting to 30km/h with a high of 30...35 with the humidex.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 30.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high 24.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching 26.