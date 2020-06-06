UPDATED: Black Lives Matter Protest Underway in Windsor

Hundreds of people gathered in the intersection of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor, Ont. to protest the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet Saturday.

The 29-year-old black woman was dealing with a mental health crisis and Toronto Police Service was called to her apartment building near Bloor Street and High Park Avenue to get her help on May 27, according to CTV Toronto.

She barricaded a door and allegedly attempted to jump to a nearby balcony, but fell 24 floors to her death.

Similar protests have spread throughout the U.S. after George Floyd was killed while being arrested by police in Minneapolis on May 25.

"This is happening in Canada as well as in the U.S. and I think we need to realize that in our own country," says Windsor's Mikayla Moscatello.

The 20-year-old and her sister Jordyn have a black mother and a white father, so their black heritage isn't as obvious at first glance.

She says they showed up to support those who face racism every day.

"Mainly we're here to listen to black voices more than anything, because my skin is white so I can't speak on behalf of them. I'm here to listen to them and support them," she added.

Moscatello was pleased to see a diverse group of protestors Saturday.

"I think it's exciting to see everyone out here, especially white people coming out to support because it shows people aren't making excuses and they're coming out and making the time," she says.

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding Korchinski-Paquet's death.

Protestors took over the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive briefly and gathered outside police headquarters, but Windsor Police Service blocked traffic and allowed the "peaceful protest" to continue without interference.