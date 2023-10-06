Updated COVID-19 vaccines to be made available next week 

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents to stay safe as the respiratory illness season approaches by staying up to date on vaccinations.

Starting Tuesday, October 10, Moderna's updated SPIKEVAX XBB COVID-19 vaccine will be available to vulnerable, higher-risk populations in Windsor-Essex.

The Ontario Ministry of Health has prioritized the following groups for the first phase of this rollout:

-Pregnant individuals

-Individuals over 65 years of age

-All children 6 months to 4 years of age

-Individuals who are from a First Nation, Inuit or Métis community, and/or who self-identify as First Nation, Inuit, or Métis, and their household members

-Individuals 6 months of age and older with underlying health conditions per NACI recommendations

-Members of racialized and other equity deserving communities

-Health care workers and first responders



Eligibility is also limited to those who have not had a dose of COVID-19 vaccine or a confirmed COVID-19 infection in the last six months.

Flu shots will be offered to eligible individuals during their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Both the XBB COVID-19 and flu vaccine will be available to the General Public after the high-risk populations towards the end of October, at health care providers' offices and pharmacies.

Appointment bookings at the WECHU for eligible priority groups is now open and can be booked online at wechu.org/cv/vaccine-clinics.