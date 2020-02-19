UPDATED: Damage Pegged at $300k in West Windsor House Fire

WINDSOR — No injuries are reported after a house fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the 1500 block of Totten St. between Mark Ave. and Everts Ave. around 5am on Wednesday.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says it appears the fire started in the basement but an interior investigation will not take place because the home is unsafe due to the fire conditions.

"There's substantial structural damage," says Lee. "We're not going to be able to investigate the site, it's unsafe, there's holes in the floor, the stairs are gone, the beams are completely compromised."

He says crews were on scene for about three hours.

"After about an hour, hour and a half, they pulled the crews out because it was unsafe to be in the house any longer and they completely extinguished the fire with an exterior attack," says Lee.

Lee says a nearby resident on Curry Ave. noticed smoke in the area and called it in.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke puffing out of the eavestroughs of the home.

Damage is set at $300,000.

- with files from AM800's Paul MacDonald