Clean up is underway after a house fire on the city's east side.

Windsor fire was called to the 900-block of Riverdale Ave around 10pm Friday night.

It took about an hour to get the blaze under control.

No injuries are reported, but four people have been left homeless.

An investigator has determined the fire started in the basement near the laundry and furnace, but the cause remains undetermined.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.