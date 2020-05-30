UPDATED: Fatal Shooting at George Floyd Protest in Detroit

New details have been released after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot and killed during a George Floyd protest in Detroit Friday night.

At a press conference Saturday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig says investigators are looking for a suspect in a gray Dodge Durango who "pulled up to the location and fired shots into the crowd" near downtown Detroit's Greek Town entertainment district.

Protests in several cities across the U.S. were sparked after George Floyd died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis on May 25.

Cellphone footage shows Floyd, a black man, was handcuffed face down on the ground as a white officer pressed a knee into his neck even after he stopped moving.

The officer involved was charged with murder Friday but protests continued in major U.S. cities, including Detroit.

Craig says the protest was peaceful throughout the day and passed police headquarters several times but some protesters became belligerent in the evening and began throwing objects at police.

After a police commander was struck with a rock and taken to hospital, Craig says officers dawned riot gear and began forming a line to disperse the crowd.

The number of people arrested and injured hasn't been released, but Craig says the majority of those arrested did not live in the Detroit area.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon and The Associated Press.