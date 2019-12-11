UPDATED: First Flu Case Identified by Windsor Essex County Health Unit



The first confirmed case of influenza A has been diagnosed in Windsor Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it was a person over the age of 70.

During the last flu season, there were 157 cases reported with the first one coming in early November.

Manager of Infectious Disease Prevention Lora Piccinin admits this is a little later than usual.

"That's usually a little bit later than what we are used to seeing and normally, we get our first case of flu sometime in November so this is the first time in a few years that I have seen us have our first case in December," she says.

But she adds, there is always a spike after the holidays.

"People come together over the holidays and people are hugging and kissing and there are big groups of people together and that's when germs spead," says Piccinin.

Piccinin says there is a huge difference between a cold and flu.

The flu includes a high fever, a persistence cough and is a respiratory disease which affects the lungs.

"You have chest congestion, stuffy running nose and this thing where you can't really get out of bed to function," she says.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reminding people it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Piccinin says it is actually a good time to get the flu shot because it takes two weeks to work — just in time for the holidays.

She adds it is also very important to wash your hands.



