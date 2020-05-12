UPDATED: LaSalle Barn Fire Causes $500,000 in Damage

Damage is estimated at $500,000 after fire tore through a barn in LaSalle Monday night.

LaSalle fire was called to the 2900-block of Front Rd. between Malden Rd. and Martin Ln. at around 9:30pm.

Crews arrived to find the pole barn fully engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Dave Sutton says 33 firefighters were on until about 3am to get the blaze under control.

According to Sutton, the building housed an exotic fish facility.

Due to extensive damage, the cause has been listed as undetermined.

No injuries were reported.

— with files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros