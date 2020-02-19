UPDATED: LaSalle Police and Fire Rescue Young Girl on the Detroit River



WINDSOR — LaSalle police and LaSalle fire are warning people to stay off the ice after they had to rescue a young girl on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Dave Sutton says crews were called to the foot of Laurier Drive around 5:30pm after someone fell through the ice along the Detroit River.

Sutton says the girl was assisted out of the water fairly quickly.

"She was not submerged," says Sutton. "She slipped in and was partially in the water so we basically kept her warm until the EMS crew arrived and we handed her over treatment to them but I think she should likely make a full recovery."

The girl's friends called 9-11 and police and fire attended the scene quickly.

Sutton points out the girl was near the docks.

"There were a number of fortunate factors yesterday and the most important was that she was right along side the docks so we were able to just simply reach over and lift her out of the water," adds Sutton.

Sutton says a lot of bodies of water have not frozen over as they typically do in the winter.

--With files from AM800's Rob Hindi