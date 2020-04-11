UPDATED: London Man Ticketed for Non-Compliance in Windsor

Windsor police issued their first ticket for non-compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn't given to a Windsor resident.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the 800-block of Arthur Rd. for a report of a resident wanting someone removed from their home.

Police were told the suspect was acting aggressively and possibly in possession of a weapon.

An investigation determined the man from London was not following physical distancing protocol and a $750 ticket was issued under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

It was also found the suspect had several outstanding warrants and he was arrested without incident.

Police say the majority of COVID-19 related calls have been resolved with education and a warning, but enforcement is always an option.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon