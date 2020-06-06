UPDATED: Neighbours Outraged Over Swastika Mowed into Amherstburg Lawn

An Amherstburg, Ont. neighbourhood is up in arms after a homeowner decided to mow a swastika into their lawn.

The Amherstburg Detachment of the Windsor Police Service confirmed they received multiple calls about the home in the 100 block of Victoria Street South Saturday morning around 9 am.

Today marks the 76th year since D-Day where 400,000 Allied troops stormed the Nazi occupied beaches of Normandy France during WWII.

As a public official Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says it's hard to express his disappointment respectfully, but the symbol of the Nazi Party was removed after police became involved.

"Disrespectful, I could just go on and on with the words, but it's one of those things where you can't help but wonder why someone would do something like that on a day like today," he says.

He says Amherstburg has a rich history of acceptance for all cultures dating back to the Underground Railroad.

"It's pretty clear from the backlash from residents in Amherstburg that we don't tolerate that kind of discrimination," added DiCarlo. "It's sad. It's disgraceful, but it doesn't represent who we are. I think that's probably one of the reasons it was addressed so quickly."

More than 10,000 Allied casualties were reported with more than 4,000 confirmed killed in the D-Day assault against an embedded German Army that donned the Nazi Party's swastika.

An estimated 85-million people died during the Second World War; 55-million of that total were civilians.

More than 11-million people were executed as part of Adolf Hitler's "Final Solution" that included the disabled, gypsies, homosexuals, and Jews.