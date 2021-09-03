UPDATED: New Restrictions on Dancing, Weddings and Funerals in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is issuing new restrictions on dancing as part of a series of measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

As of September 7, indoor dancing is banned at all bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Those establishments also have to close by 12 a.m.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says some businesses are not necessarily enforcing the requirements and some individuals are not following the measures.

He says a lot is at stake and the community has to be very careful.

"What we are trying to do is, we are trying to find that right balance where we can continue to stay open, we can continue to do business and also not jeopardizing and compromising of our residents," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says moving forward, there will be zero tolerance for non-compliance on all requirements.

"I truly hope that our businesses support these measures and continue to comply and we don't have to end up in shutting any of these businesses down," says Dr. Ahmed. "But with the zero tolerance, we want to make sure the message is very clear and establishments will be charged if they are not following these regulations that currently exist right now."

Photo courtesy: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

He adds the economy is at stake along with the health and well-being of the community.

"The purpose of this, is to find that right balance of allowing people who are visiting those establishments to continue to operate in a way which makes it safer and also keeping the public health at the for front," says Dr. Ahmed. "So we're hoping that this is the right balance to allow the economic activities to continue on."

The health unit also announced as of September 20, indoor dancing is banned at all weddings, except for the marital couple.

A capacity limit of 100 people will also go into effect for all weddings and funerals. Proof of vaccination must be provided by all attendees.

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson

