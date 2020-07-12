UPDATED: No Injuries Reported After Pair of House Fires in Windsor
Windsor Fire and Rescue was kept busy Saturday afternoon with a pair of house fires that broke out at nearly the same time.
The first, in west Windsor at 168 Curry Ave. at around 2:30 p.m.
Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the blaze was put out quickly and no one was hurt.
Lee says the fire started in the living room with the cause listed as undetermined.
Damage is pegged at $100,000 while four people have been left homeless.
— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel
Around the same time, firefighters were called to a blaze on the opposite end of the city in the 1500-block of Gladstone Ave.
Lee says the homeowners weren't hurt but a cat perished in the fire.
Investigators determined the fire was caused by electrical failure inside the wall.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.