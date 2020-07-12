UPDATED: No Injuries Reported After Pair of House Fires in Windsor

Windsor Fire and Rescue was kept busy Saturday afternoon with a pair of house fires that broke out at nearly the same time.

The first, in west Windsor at 168 Curry Ave. at around 2:30 p.m.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the blaze was put out quickly and no one was hurt.

Lee says the fire started in the living room with the cause listed as undetermined.

Damage is pegged at $100,000 while four people have been left homeless.

— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel