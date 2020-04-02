UPDATED: One Woman Dead in Windsor Homicide

WINDSOR — Windsor police are investigating a homicide that has left one woman dead.

Officers were called for a report of gunfire around 11pm on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the area of Northway near Cleary Street.

Police found a vehicle with gunshot damage and a woman dead inside.

A man was found in the area, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators are treating it as a homicide and believe the suspects fled in a vehicle.

They believe the shooting took place around Northway Ave. and Northwood St.

Sergeant Steve Betteridge says multiple shots were fired.

"There was an apparent gunshot damage to a vehicle that was in the area that was located by us that had the female victim inside and there was an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound," says Betteridge.

It is the city's first homicide of the year.

The Major Crimes Branch is asking anyone with video surveillance in the area to contact them.

--With files from AM800's Rob Hindi--