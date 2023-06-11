UPDATED: Shooting under investigation in west Windsor

Windsor police say they are investigating a shooting in the city's west end after being called to the 3700 block of Vaughan Street early Sunday morning.

Police say a 35-year-old man sustained a possible gunshot wound to his lower leg.

No word on his condition.

Police tell AM800 News that the public is not currently at risk but they are asking the public to stay away from the area for the time being.

Anyone with information or video from this incident is being asked to contact police immediately.

This is a developing story, more details to come.