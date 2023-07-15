UPDATED: Suspect arrested for attempted murder following early morning shooting
A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder following a shooting early Saturday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., Windsor police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Seminole Street.
Casings were found on scene, and a bullet hole was located in the rear bumper of a parked vehicle, and blood was found in a nearby alley.
Around 3:30 a.m., while officers were still investigating on Seminole Street, officers were called to the 100 block of McKay Avenue for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
Officers located a 23-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg. Officers jumped into action and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, which successfully stopped the bleeding. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Major Crimes Unit identified a suspect and determined the shooting was a targeted incident.
Just before 5 a.m., members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested the suspect in the 700 block of Chilver Road.
A 23-year-old man will be charged with attempted murder and multiple firearms offences.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com