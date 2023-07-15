UPDATED: Suspect arrested for attempted murder following early morning shooting

A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Windsor police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Seminole Street.

Casings were found on scene, and a bullet hole was located in the rear bumper of a parked vehicle, and blood was found in a nearby alley.

Around 3:30 a.m., while officers were still investigating on Seminole Street, officers were called to the 100 block of McKay Avenue for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers located a 23-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg. Officers jumped into action and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, which successfully stopped the bleeding. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit identified a suspect and determined the shooting was a targeted incident.

Just before 5 a.m., members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested the suspect in the 700 block of Chilver Road.

A 23-year-old man will be charged with attempted murder and multiple firearms offences.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com