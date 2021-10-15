UPDATED: Windsor Assembly Plant transitioning to one shift in spring 2022

Some bad news for employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

According to a release from Stellantis, the facility will be transitioning to a one shift operation on April 17, 2022.

Unifor Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says the union will be meeting with the company in the coming days to explore other options.

The plant, which employs about 4,000 workers, has been down for much of 2021 due to the worldwide microchip shortage.

Nabbout is calling the announcement devastating.

"This is terrible news. It's going to be devastating to the families and the entire community. This is not only the chip shortage, the announcement to go to a one shift operation is not making us feel any better with what's going on."

He says this is going to hit the assembly plant and feeder plants hard.

"Definitely there is an impact on many people who work at the assembly plant and all the feeder plants. At this time we don't know the impact and how many people it will be. This is fresh news, but definitely there will be a huge impact on some of the units we represent and the entire community."

The statement from Stellantis says, "The global automotive industry continues to face significant headwinds such as the persisting semiconductor shortage and the extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The company has reaffirmed its commitment outlined in the 2020 collective agreement which includes an investment of up to $1.5-billion.