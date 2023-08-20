UPDATED: Windsor Fire & Rescue respond to multiple calls Saturday night 

A busy Saturday evening for Windsor firefighters.

Fire crews responded to back to back calls with the first coming in around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 Block of Felix Avenue. Windsor Fire & Rescue says multiple 911 calls were made.

The fire was put out just after 10 p.m. and officials say everyone made it out safely.

The fire caused $250,000 worth of damage with no injuries reported. One person has been displaced.

The second blaze happened in the 2600 block of Whelpton Street at Albert Road just before 11 p.m.

Windsor Fire & Rescue respond to a call in the 2600 block of Whelpton Street. August 19, 2023. (Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_)

One person was also displaced in that fire, with no injuries reported, however officials say there is $10,000 worth of damage.

Windsor Fire & Rescue says investigators assisted by Windsor Police Service will attend both scenes today to try and determine a cause.