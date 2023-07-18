UPDATED: Windsor police arrest suspect after downtown bank robbery

Windsor police officers quickly arrested a suspect following a downtown bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., a man entered a bank in the 100 Block of Ouellette Avenue, which houses the CIBC Bank.

Police say he walked behind the counter and grabbed money from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Officers in the area responded and arrested the suspect within minutes on nearby Chatham Street West.

Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

A 46-year-old man is expected to face a charge of robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com