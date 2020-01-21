Upgrades at Windsor Stadium Could Cost up to $7-Million

What to do with Windsor Stadium?

That will be asked Tuesday night at the Greater Essex County District School Board meeting.

A report will be presented to trustees describing the current condition of the stadium.

The report breaks down field conditions, along with the grandstands, washrooms, lighting, the concession stand and field house.

Trustee Alan Halberstadt asked for the report last year and has plenty of questions including the safety of the stadium.

He says according to the report, to do the bare minimum and ensure the stadium is safe, it will cost $115,000.

But if the board decides to do a full out upgrade, it will cost just under $7-million.

"Quite frankly it's embarrassing for a public organization like the school board to have a facility like this and I think we need to address it," says Halberstadt.

He says the $7-million estimate includes a new track.

"The track and field component of it, I don't think is necessary certainly at this time," says Halberstadt. "It would be more in the range of $4-million as oppose to close to $7-million. I think we need to move forward on it one way or the other and find the money or find a partner."

Halberstadt says the facility is currently being used by Kennedy high school as a practice field and the odd game.

The stadium was built in the 1920's.

Back in 2016, the Windsor AKO Fratmen organization unveiled a $10-million plan to restore the stadium — that ultimately fell through.